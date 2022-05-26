LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Vhanek, age 79 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022.

He was born on August 9, 1942 to the late Helen Vhanek.

Larry retired from Textile Processors.

After his retirement, he enjoyed spending his time collecting stamps, coins and watching old movies. Larry was a gentle and sweet man who was kind to everyone he met. His friends describe Larry as caring, warm and kind.

He will be deeply missed by his closest and dearest friend, Kathy Shall; his caregivers and friends, Becky and Alan Hobbs and all of his fellow tenants at the Oaktree Apartments where he lived for the past 30 years.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Vhanek.

