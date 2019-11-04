Lawrence Keats, Rogers, Ohio

November 3, 2019

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sunday, November 3, 2019, Lawrence Keats, age 62, of Rogers, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on August 11, 1957 to Chuck and Wanda (Brown) Keats. 

Lawrence is survived by siblings, Mark Swinehart, Craig Swinehart, Mike Smith, Cindy Melott and Donna Altman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To share memories or send condolences please visit: www.cremate.com.

