YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 27, 2023, Lawrence Anthony Davis, age 54, passed away.

He was born on August 8, 1953 to the late John Jacob and Mary Helen (Sanders) Davis in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from South Range High School and Lived in North Lima while continuing education at Youngstown State University.

He loved truck driving, drywall (handyman projects), BMW motorcycles and riding.

Sharing the word of our Daily Bread and the Holy Bible. He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Of Boardman, Ohio.

Lawrence was known as Larry, DOG, brother and friend to many that he was lucky to count (“on almost a full hand”) all of his great friends since high school.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis (Pete) Davis and his sisters, Nettie Seese and Sonja Wagner.

Lawrence left behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Abigail Siwula (Davis) and husband, James Siwula and grandchildren, Avery Siwula (18 years old), Lilly Lowe (17 years old and the Apple of papa’s eye) and Nathen Siwula (12 years old).

He was a 10 + year cancer survivor. Peace be with you, (and also with you Larry!)

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Anthony Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.