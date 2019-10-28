Laurie Beth Roman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurie Beth Roman:

Obsessive Family Historian, Researcher and Writer.

Laurie Beth Roman, of Austintown, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

She was born July 24, 1955, in Ridgewood, Bergen County, New Jersey, the daughter of Robert G. and Florence G. (Whiteman) Roman.



During a 21 year marriage to Arthur W Duffy (predeceased), they lived in Fort Meade, Maryland; Darmstadt, West Germany; Fort Clayton, Panama; Riverview, Florida and settled in Austintown, Ohio.

Laurie spent many years researching and writing about her family history. Teaching others how to research their Native American Ancestry until a head injury put a hold on her work. A long hiatus to heal brought her back to work she loved. Then, she concentrated on writing several books about her family in her hometown of Ridgewood, while documenting her direct ancestors.

She was a member of The California Area Historical Society of California, Washington County, Pennsylvania; Genealogical Society of Bergen County (New Jersey); Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading and genealogy.



She is survived by her daughter, Kristi Duffy (John) of Austintown, Ohio; son, Robert Duffy (Arica) of Riverview, Florida; brothers, David Roman of Riverview, Florida, Lew Roman (Doreen) of Broomfield, Colorado and Bruce Roman (Anita) of Brandon, Florida and several most loving nieces, nephews and cousins, too numerous to mention.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.