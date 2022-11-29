AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Laura Vinion, age 66, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.



She was born May 9, 1956 to the late Winifred Maureen Kelly Lecky and the late Bill Beighley.

She grew up in Austintown and attended Fitch High School.

For over 20 years, Laura loved working as a home health aide.

She enjoyed reading romance novels, biographies and her Bible. Spending time with her grandchildren is what brought her the most happiness.



Laura is survived by her children, Jamie (Matthew) Mehle of Niles, Ohio, Joshua Vinion of Kentucky and Jeremiah (Melissa) Vinion of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Destiny Jillian Lee Collins of Texas, Seth Mehle of Warren, Ohio, Ravyn Maureen (Dante) Mehle Smith of Girard, Ohio, Gwenivere Lynne Mehle of Niles, Ohio, Reniel Vinion of Kentucky, Jeremiah, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Adriel Vinion of Kentucky and Zachariah Vinion and sisters, Christine Joy of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Leslie Beighley Wareham of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Yarmo) Tenkanen of Finland and Linda Reese of Youngstown, Ohio. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that loved Laura dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Winifred Maureen Kelly Lecky and Bill Beighley; daughter, Laura Jill Vinion; love of her life, Brian Vinion and two nephews, Brian Muns and Daniel Vinion.

Following Laura’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to be given to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

