YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Kennedy, age 65, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

She was born on March 31, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony and Nancy (Woodrum) Canal.

She worked as a masotherapist in the health care industry for most of her career.

Laura is survived by her children, Brandy Kennedy of Struthers, Ohio, and Michael (Tricia) Kennedy of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren Michael (Theresa Greathouse) Kennedy, III of Struthers, Aloura Kennedy of Austintown, Ohio, and Harper Kennedy of Poland, Ohio; siblings Sam (Carolyn) Canal of Texas, Mary Kolat of Leetonia, Ohio, Patricia (Joe) Musilino of Florida, and Nancy Leon of Youngstown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carol Roush.

