YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Canale passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family and friends.

She was born on March 31, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio to Antonio Canale and Nancy Canale Woodrum.

Laura loved spending time with family and will be deeply missed by her loving children Brandy and Michael.

She was a devoted grandmother to Michael, Alura and Harper. Her grandchildren brought great joy and excitement to her life. What was most important to her was the precious time she spent with loved ones.

After earning her medical assistant certification, she worked for several local doctors, Dr. Hendricks of New Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Morrison and Dr. Buccino at Midlothian Medical Center of Youngstown. She also worked in the medical records department at Omni Manor.



At the age of 37, Laura decided to return to college. She earned an associate degree in massotherapy from Youngstown College of Massotherapy.

Following her graduation, Laura began working as licensed massotherapist in the state of Ohio. In her later years, she was also employed as a clerk at Classic Bakery.

Laura retired from Home Instead Senior Care and Loving Hands after years of professional caregiving. She had a heart of gold, and she was always willing to help others. Laura gave unconditionally.

We will always remember how much Laura enjoyed being pampered in the weeks prior to her passing. She always looked forward to the whirlpool spa treatments at the hospice house, the visits and dinner with family and friends, and eating her favorite snacks. Laura loved her summer vacations. You could always find her tanning or gathered with her family for cook outs. In her free time, she loved to watch Sci-Fi movies, reading books and gardening. She was a fun-loving person, a natural prankster and she had the best infectious laugh that stayed with her to the very end.



Calling hours will be on November 19, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Society, located at 100 Lowellville Road Struthers, Ohio 44471.



Following calling hours, a Celebration of Life meal will be held for family and close friends.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

