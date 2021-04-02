Laura L. Libengood, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Laura L. Libengood, age 60, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1960 to George Robert Blair, Sr. and Anna Jean Blair (Smith).

Laura leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Robby Libengood, whom she married on September 17, 2004; children, Candace Smith (companion, Scott Hites) of Grove City, Todd (Amanda) Miller of Jackson Center and Tamara Miller of New Castle; brothers and sisters, Beatrice Bonzer of Grove City, Barbra (John) Foringer of Clarks Mills, Joe Blair of Grove City, Gary (Kathleen) Lee Blair, Sr. of Jackson Center and George Blair, Jr. of Grove City and grandchildren, Gage and Brooklynn Miller of Jackson Center and Jason Smith of Grove City.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Chad Emerson Miller; sister, Debbie Blair and brothers, Mont Blair and John Patterson.

Laura was devoted to her family, enjoyed arts and crafts and adored her animals. She will deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura L. Libengood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.