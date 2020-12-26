Laura Ann Meyerski, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Ann Meyerski, 66, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Laura was born in Greenpoint, New York, on November 18, 1954, to the late James and Frances (Hulse) Meyerski.

She graduated from The High School of Fashion Industries in New York City.

She later enlisted in the United States Navy in 1986, where she served as a radioman.

She enjoyed her years spent as a mother and homemaker. During this time, she worked several summers as the Recreation Director at Jellystone Park in Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania.

Laura enjoyed cheering for the New York Rangers and seldom missed watching a game. She was a lover of music, especially Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks and The Beatles. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her cat, Bill. Laura was an exuberant soul who marched to her own drum and was never afraid to speak what was on her mind.

She was a proud member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell, Ohio.

Laura, also known as “Grandma Kitty,” cherished her grandchildren, Ashton, Aiden and Adelyn. She leaves them with lasting memories of baking and building blanket forts during sleepovers.

Laura will also be remembered fondly by her three children, Stephanie (Michael) Laukaitis of Long Island, New York, Daniel (Charlane) Tirabassi of Youngstown and Sean (Nicole) Crum of New Waterford; her brothers, Paul Meyerski of Columbiana and James (Dawn) Meyerski of Yorktown Heights, New York; her sister, Carol (Dave) Doherty of Yorktown Heights, New York; her beloved nephews, TJ and Jason Meyerski; her former husband, Robert Crum of Columbiana and her best friend of 50 years, Fran Broton.

Due to the current health threat caused by COVID-19, there will not be public services held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

In lieu of flowers, Laura’s family suggests memorial donations be made to Full Spectrum Community Outreach, 5060 Youngstown Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or online at PayPal.me/bccfullspectrum.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.