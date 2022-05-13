YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry P. Richards, 63, of Youngstown, Ohio, died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on April 18, 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Joseph and Josephine Richards of Follansbee, West Virginia.

He was a graduate of Brooke High School and earned an electrical engineering degree from the Jefferson Technical Institute in Steubenville.

He worked for 25 years at McDonald’s in Weirton and in recent years worked as a long-haul truck driver.

He was a self-taught drummer and often sat in with a local band.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie DiFabbio and brother, Joseph J. Ricciardi.

Larry is survived by his sister, Diane (Ricciardi) Stewart; brothers, Vincent Richards and Sandy (Richards) Ricciardi and his wife, Barbara; stepdaughter, Betty Johnston and many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. A private memorial gathering is being planned to celebrate the life of this gentle, happy soul.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry P. Richards, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.