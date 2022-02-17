CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Michael Moore, age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 28, 1948 in Akron, Ohio, to William H. and Clara (Evans) Moore.

He was a graduate of Southeast High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971.

Larry was also a longtime member of the Newton Falls congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Larry never missed an opportunity to chat with someone when he was out and about. He had a story for every occasion and if he did not know you when he got there, he would by the time he left. His conversations were always memorable. He liked to collect things, which included trips to yard sales and flea markets, always finding something. Larry often spent time outside to feed the birds and squirrels, enjoying his yard and gardening. He loved to join in on a friendly game of cornhole and will be missed by the neighbors. He was everyone’s favorite uncle; his Papa Bear hugs and his fatherly chats will be dearly missed by many and finally, his dog, Buddy, will miss him as well.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Teresa (nee Halme), whom he married on August 13, 1971; daughters, Melody Lynn (Bryan) Kelley of Twinsburg, Ohio and Marie Moore of North Jackson, Ohio; grandchildren, Hunter Gilligan, Logan Swain, Hannah Gilligan and Regan Johnson; brothers, Oliver (Arlene) Moore of Elyria, Ohio, Lester (Cynthia) Moore of Kent, Ohio and Robert (Jill) Moore of Wilmington, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ellis (Gail) Moore of Homasassa, Florida and Charles (Apryl) Moore of Groveland, Florida.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

