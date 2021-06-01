Larry Joseph Gauthier, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry J. Gauthier, 68, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 16, 1952 to Alfred J. and Elma M. (Bonnett) Gauthier.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene and stepson, Donald Newman.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a parishioner of Saint Joseph Parish Church where he attended school through the eighth grade.

He went on to graduate from Walsh Jesuit High School. He earned an associate degree from the University of Akron and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Kent State University.

He retired from the banking industry after 32 years of service.

A funeral mass will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish Church, 1761 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Internment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens, 4724 State Road, Peninsula, OH 44264.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

