NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry H. Aubel, 73, passed away in the early morning on Monday, May 23, 2022 in his home after an extended illness.

He was born on November 8, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Hugh and June (Williams) Aubel.

His survivors include his wife, Beverly; children, Jacob (Michelle Smith), Matthew Aubel, Lauren (Edward) Garvin and Stephanie Aubel and grandchildren, EJ Garvin, Jayden Garvin, Ryan Garvin and Adalyn Garvin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Moody.

Larry was an avid fisherman and a joker to many. He loved RC planes, RC cars, miniature trains, gardening, pets and spending time at Lake Erie as a member of the Ravine Campground.

He served in the Air Force, retired from General Electric and was a compassionate donor for many charities.

He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Niki’z Pub, 509 Mason Street, Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ravine Camp Corporation in Saybrook, Ohio or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

