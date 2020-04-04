Breaking News
Larry Drew Bondy, Hubbard, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Larry Drew Bondy, age 63, of Hubbard, passed away in the Cleveland Clinic from complications of a transplant. 

Larry was born on December 19, 1956 in Youngstown to Raymond Lee and Joan Mary (Kopp) Bondy.

Larry is survived by his two children, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Drew Bondy, please visit our floral store.

