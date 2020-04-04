Larry Drew Bondy, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Larry Drew Bondy, age 63, of Hubbard, passed away in the Cleveland Clinic from complications of a transplant.

Larry was born on December 19, 1956 in Youngstown to Raymond Lee and Joan Mary (Kopp) Bondy.

Larry is survived by his two children, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

