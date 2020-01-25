Kurt W. Frenzel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suddenly, on the morning of Thursday, January 23, 2020, Kurt W. Frenzel, age 53, of Boardman Township, passed at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after falling ill at home.

He was born in Cohoes, New York on February 26, 1966 to Werner and Barbara (Fredette) Frenzel.

Kurt is survived by his beloved wife, Tessa Marie (Grover) Frenzel; children, Megan (Josh) Frankos of North Lima, Taylor (Scott) Lewis of Austintown, Phillip Michael Vandyke of Cornersburg, Stephanie Vandyke of Austintown and Cameron Vandyke of Cornersburg; grandchildren, Jace, Joella Frankos, Rylee and Haylee Lewis, all at home; siblings, Kimberly, (Jarda) Juza of Florida and Eric (Christine) Frenzel of Youngstown; uncles, Deiter (Linda) Frenzel of Lake Milton and Gus King of New York; aunt, Evelyn (Dennis) Crain of Texas; mother and father-in-law, John and Mary Grover; brothers and sisters-in-law, two nephews and many nieces.

Besides his parents, Kurt was also preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Frankos.

Kurt enjoyed fishing and trips to Geneva and Lake Erie. He loved his “red truck”, a Ford F150 and his two dogs, Lincoln and Bella. Kurt was said to be a “firecracker,” there was no mistaking it when he was around. Most of all, everyone should know that Kurt loved his family very much.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

