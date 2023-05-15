YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Kristen Marie Cox, age 44, of Youngstown, Ohio passed at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

She was born in El Paso, Texas on March 22, 1979, to Ronald Dale Cox and the late Carolyn Sue (Ruby) Watkins.

A 1998 graduate of Hubbard High School, Kristen was known for her kind heart and generous spirit. She was always quick to lend a hand to those in need and had a special place in her heart for animals.

Kristen is survived by his siblings, Lisa (Brent) Groscost of Hubbard, Ohio, Daniel (Kelly) Ruby of Gurnee, Il; nieces and nephews, Corey Groscost, Elayna Groscost, Olivia Ruby, Ava Ruby and stepfather, Thomas Watkins.

No public services were held.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kristen Marie Cox, please visit our floral store.