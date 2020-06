AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Kirk L Wertz, Sr., of Austintown, passed into God’s hands.

He was born in Youngstown on September 9, 1959 to Kenneth and Sarah (Wertz).

