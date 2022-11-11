YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kimberly Lynn (Veneroso) Armstrong, age 51, died peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Canfield Healthcare Center.

She was born on August 10, 1971, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Barbara Veneroso.

Following her graduation from Wilson High School, she was employed as a phlebotomist.

Her family and children meant the world to her. Kimberly loved to spend Sunday with them, enjoying Nana’s homemade sauce. Whenever she had the chance, she also enjoyed going out on her brother’s boat.

She is survived by her children, Jacob and Sophia Armstrong; brother, Kevin Veneroso; and nieces, Gianna Kays and Angelina Veneroso.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Robert Veneroso and grandmother, Nadine Gay.

Their will be a service at Green Haven Memorial Gardens located at 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Rd, Canfield, OH 44406 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a mercy meal.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

