BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Lynn Miller, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 5, 1964 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Freeman and Mary Miller.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family especially her beloved grandchildren. They brought her untold love, joy and laughter. Her legacy will undoubtedly be one of love. She will be deeply missed by many.

Kimberly is survived by her children, Bentley Miller of Girard, Nicole Miller of Girard, Maggie Miller of South Carolina, Courtney (Kendall) Vandenbark of Champion, Janelle (Alex) Jones of Alliance; grandchildren, Aydenn Young, Derrick Loomis, Remi Miller, Dakoda Miller, Brodee Vandenbark. She is also survived by her siblings and and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two nephews and one niece.

Receiving family and friends at Bristol United Methodist Church located at the corner of 88 & 45, Bristolville, Ohio 44402 on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with service to follow. Dinner will immediately follow the service at the Old Bristol Firehouse which is located right next to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family and will be donated to local charities.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.