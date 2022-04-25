YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly “Kim” L. Humphrey, 55, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

She was born on July 17, 1966 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the proud daughter of Ms. Wanda (Thomas) Condrey and the late Homer E. Johnson.

Kim graduated from Rayen High School and worked as a state tested nursing assistant.

She volunteered for Stepping into the Future and Amazing Grace Ministry and was known as the first woman to ever box out of The Minor A.C. Boxing of Youngstown, Ohio. She was also a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan to the end.

She was best known as a loving mother who truly cared for her family. Along with being a loyal friend, she was always the life of the party. Kim was dearly loved and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.

Kim is survived by her children, Domonique Johnson, Alan Johnson, Wanda Johnson, Radiance Johnson, Patrick Coleman and Goddaughter, Coffee Bivins; siblings, Tieria (Daniel) Russell, Adrian Thomas, Jr., Tyesha (Danita) Condrey-Smallwood, Dorian Thomas, Teresa Johnson, Alan (Veronda) Johnson, Crystal (Renaldo) Condrey-Coppin, Jimmey Condrey, Jr. and Panola Russell; a host of grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Jimmy Condrey, Sr. and father, Homer Johnson; son, Andrew T. Martin and brothers, Michael Johnson and Mathew Condrey.

