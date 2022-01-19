YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly “Kim” Lynette Wilcox, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 12, 1966 to Joseph Carl and Rosalie (German) Wilcox.

Kim is survived by her brothers, Gunnery Sergeant Frank J. Williams, Jr., USMC (Ret.) and George T. Williams; aunt, Lillian (the late James) Rozenblad of Youngstown and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Kim was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Michael R. Williams; grandparents, Joseph and Robert Wilcox and aunts, Alice Ruth (Lorenzo) Jennings, Bernice (John) Adair, Florence (Eurad-Gip) Rouse and Vivian Lott.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Lynette Wilcox, please visit our floral store.