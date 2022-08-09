AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, Kimber Lee Kelly, age 52, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in the Emergency Department of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Kimber was born in Columbiana, Ohio on February 7, 1970, to Richard Allan Snyder and the late Denise June (Tropea) Neshite.

Kimber is survived by her life partner, Tim Wilson of Austintown; children, Rhiannon (Kyle Kreitzburg) Murphy of Canfield, James (Cassie) Murphy of Hubbard, Destini Kelly of Pennsylvania, Kimberlee (Matthew Canter) Kelly, and Autumn Kelly all of Austintown; grandchildren, Isabella, Bryson, Elijah, Derek, and Jaxon; siblings, Travis, Nicole, and Natalie; step-father, Stephen Neshite of Youngstown.

Family to receive friends Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

