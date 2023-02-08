MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kim Marie (Boyer) Swope, 61, of Masury, Ohio, passed away the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Born June 9, 1961, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Juanita Boyer.

Kim graduated from Sharon High School, class of 1979.

She worked briefly at Baskin Robins, Rite Aid, Hermitage Sub Shop, WinTronics and Orange Village Care Center.

Kim will always be remembered by her family and friends for her kind demeanor, her love of movies and music and her desire to spend time with loved ones. Her favorite movies were When Harry met Sally, The Notebook and The Starling, followed closely with A Christmas Story. No Christmas holiday passed without her watching A Christmas Story on repeat. Her “love language” was sharing YouTube videos of music that moved her and funny things that brought a smile and laugh to her face. She cared deeply about her children and spent her time supporting their accomplishments and visiting with them.

Surviving are her mother, Juanita Boyer, in Mercer, Pennsylvania and her three children, Alivia Lapcevich in Akron, Ohio, Haley (Ryan) Marshburn in Fowler, Ohio and David Swope, Jr. in Masury, Ohio.

Preceding her in death was her father, Bill Boyer.

She will be missed by her siblings, Theresa A. Gault in Espyville, Pennsylvania, William A. (Deborah) Boyer in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Pamela L. Harrison in Gilbert; Lisa A. (William) Kurtz in Cortland, Ohio and Kevin D. Boyer in New Castle, Pennsylvania, along with her many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her close friends, Paul Lapcevich in Fowler, Ohio, Dave Swope in Hubbard, Ohio and Harry Enterline of East Palestine, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Brookfield Fire Hall, 774 OH-7, Brookfield Township, OH 44403.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kim Marie Swope, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.