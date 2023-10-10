NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a valiant battle with cancer, Kim Allen Guy, age 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Mercy Health-Boardman surrounded by his beloved family.

He was born February 4, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Mary Grace Griffith and Dale Garrett.

Kim proudly served in the U.S. Army.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Kim was a long time member of VFW of New Waterford and Eagles Club Aerie 2415 of New Waterford.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Janis Marie (Morse) Guy, whom he married May 18, 2011, of North Lima, Ohio; children, Kim (Chelly) Guy, Jr. of New Waterford Ohio, James Sorrell III of Erie, Pennsylvania, Paul (Jill) Guy of Struthers, Ohio, Christopher Guy of New Middletown, Ohio and Amanda (Michael) Greathouse of Lisbon, Ohio; stepchildren, Jenny (Josh) Brown of East Palestine of Ohio, Josh (Allison) Sorrell of East Palestine, Ohio and Jared (Emilee) of East Palestine, Ohio; brother, Daniel (the late Kathryn) Guy of Bayboro, North Carolina; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kim Allen Guy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.