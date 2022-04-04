YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Douglas Beighley, age 57, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his residence on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

He was born on May 21, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio to William and Winifred (Kelly) Beighley.

Kevin was employed as a professional painter.

After his retirement, he loved to spend time with his family and he also loved to tinker around with his many projects around the house. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going fishing and one of his absolute favorite things to do was curb mart.

Kevin was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many. Kevin never met a stranger. He was very outgoing and he had the type of a personality that made everyone around him laugh. He was a loving free spirit and he who would do anything for anyone. He had a beautiful relationship with his grandson, Sam Jam; the two of them were inseparable.

Kevin leaves behind his loving wife, Trudy Kulcsar; his children, Karissa Kulscar of Youngstown, Ohio, Ryan Kulscar of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Brittany (Jason) Kulscar Whiteman of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Mary (Christopher) Putnam of Austintown, Ohio; his sisters, Christine Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio, Leslie Wareham of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Laura Vinion of Youngstown, Ohio and Bonnie Tenkenan of Findland; grandchildren, Kelsey and Hannah Muns, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Samuel “Sam Jam” Kulscar of Youngstown, Ohio, Elliot Whiteman of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Alera and Aislin Kulscar, of Irwin, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces and nephews and his many friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by parents, William and Winifred Beighley; his sister, Terry Beighley Vacco; his nephew, Brian Muns and his best friend, Domingo “Ming” Rivera.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Crossroads Church, 544 S Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio. Service begins at 11:00 a.m.

