POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Robert Kossuth, age 66, died peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Kenny was born January 23, 1957, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, the son of Albert S. and Elizabeth J. (Teissier) Kossuth.

He graduated in 1975 from Swissvale Area High School. Following graduation, he attended The University of Slippery Rock and graduated in 1979.

Kenny was employed as a retail manager for many years.

In his free time, he enjoyed baseball and football. His favorite team was The Pittsburgh Steelers.

What brought Kenny the most joy in his life was his family. Kenny lived for and loved being with them, especially his grandchildren, who equally adored being with him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of ten years, Dorothy Kossuth; children, Christine Hughes, Amanda Padavan, Kenny Kossuth, Jr., Brandon Kuszajewski; grandchildren, Violet, Julia, Reagan, Trace, Lincoln, Mila, Givanni, Charlotte, Abel; sons-in-law, Patrick Hughes, John Padavan; daughter-in-law, Nicole Kossuth; sibling, Tom Kossuth; sisters-in-law, Denise Kossuth, Susan Schneider; brothers-in-law, Bob Schneider, Jim Lampus and Joe Lampus.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Lincoln Hughes.

A memorial service will be held in Kenny’s honor on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church located at 1119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, Ohio. Services begin at 6:00 p.m. with a dinner following.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

