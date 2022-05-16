CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Jones, 64, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on May 14, 1957 in Richmond, Virginia to Charles L. Jones and Bessie M. (Shifflet) Keeton.

He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Lori A. McCarthy-Jones and stepchildren, Autumn (Jon) Luster of Niles, Ohio, Adam (Tabitha Williams) Deraway of Mecca, Ohio and Daniel (Tara Boyce) Deraway of Alliance, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

