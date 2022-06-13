STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Gator” B. Cain, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Beeghley Oaks Center in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born on November 23, 1946 in West Virginia to Earl S. Cain and Freda (Averela) Eagle.



He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Matthew) Higinbotham of Warren, Ohio, Elizabeth (William Ross) DeMarco of Salem, Ohio and Ashley (Rober Weimer) DeMarco of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason (Karrie) Ostavitz of Niles, Ohio, Christopher (Tina) Ostavitz of North Carolina, Amanda Mason of Canfield, OH, Cody Higinbotham of Warren, Ohio, Paige Higinbotham of Brookfield, Ohio, Stephanie, Michaelina, Justin and Brook DeMarco of Struthers, Ohio; sister, Virginia Stubbs of California; sisters-in-law, Lalah Cain, Marie Cain and Peggy Cain; brother-in-law, Anthony Lagese; and nephews and niece, Gene Humphries, Mary Humphries and David Cain.



In addition to his parents, Gator was predeceased by his sister, Helen Humphries, and brothers, David Cain, Bernard Cain and Edward Cain.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

