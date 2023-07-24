YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 21, 2023, Kenneth Frank Fagnano, age 67, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Youngstown on August 20, 1955, to Frank and Anna (Battista) Fagnano.

Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene (DiMichaelangelo) Fagnano; sons, Nicholas (Kortney Canter) Fagnano and Angelo (Shelly) Fagnano; grandchildren, Clementine Fagnano, Leo Fagnano and Vincent Fagnano, all of Columbus; sisters, Olympia (the late Anthony) Santangelo and Carlotta (the late Robert) Kane, both of Poland, Mary (John) Sylvester of Boardman; mother-in-law, Clara Ferrara of Youngstown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane (Stephen) Carlomagno of Vienna, Pamela DeMichaelangelo and Laury (Annette) DeMichaelangelo, all of Westerville and many nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Frank Fagnano, please visit our floral store.