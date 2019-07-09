Kenneth David Hewitt, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Kenneth David Hewitt, age 56, of Austintown passed away.

He was born in Youngstown on November 6, 1962 to Thomas and Jean (Cascarelli) Hewitt.

Ken is survived by his son, Cameron Hewitt; mother, Jean (Cascarelli) Hewitt of Austintown and other family members.

Arrangements are incomplete but will be posted in the coming days. Please check back.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.