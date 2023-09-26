NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 21, 2023, Kenneth D. Young, age 85, a lifetime resident of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away at his home.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 16, 1937 to Frances Miller.

Kenny married the love of his life, Dorothy L. (Frantz) Young on October 19, 1959 and spent 63 loving years together.

After graduating from Newton Falls High School, Kenny went onto honorably serve his country in The United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 112.

He spent his career as a laborer up to retirement.

Kenny enjoyed golfing, shooting darts, fishing and bowling but most of all-being surrounded by and adoring his family.

Kenny’s cherished memory will be carried on by his beloved wife, Dorothy L. Young of Newton Falls; daughters, Rhonda (Lee) Willard of Beloit and Connie J. Young-Clonch (Rick Scott) of Lordstown; daughter-in-law, Laura Young; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Martin, Mitchell (Jessica) Clonch and Haley Willard and his great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Olivia, Addison, Finnley, Evan and Colton.

Kenny was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth D. Young, Jr.; mother, Frances Young and sister, Shirley Seiple.

Per Kenny’s request, there will be no public services and a cremation will take place.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

