NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 21, 2023, Kenneth D. Young, age 85, a lifetime resident of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away at his home.

He was born in Ravenna, Ohio on November 16, 1937 to Frances Miller.

After graduating from Newton Falls High School, Kenny went onto honorably serve his country in The United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 112. He spent his career as a laborer up to retirement.

Kenny married the love of his life, Dorothy L. (Frantz) Young on October 19, 1959 and spent 63 loving years together.

Kenny enjoyed golfing, shooting darts, fishing, bowling, but most of all-being surrounded by and adoring his family.

Kenny’s cherished memory will be carried on by his beloved wife, Dorothy L. Young of Newton Falls; Daughters: Rhonda (Lee) Willard of Beloit and Connie J. Young-Clonch (Rick Scott) of Lordstown; and Daughter-in-Law Laura Young; His grandchildren: Lindsay (Justin) Martin, Mitchell (Jessica) Clonch, and Haley Willard; and his great-grandchildren: Kinsey, Olivia, Addison, Finnley, Evan, and Colton.

Kenny was preceded in death by his son Kenneth D. Young, Jr., mother Frances Young, and sister Shirley Seiple.

Per Kenny’s request, there will be no public services, and a cremation will take place.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.