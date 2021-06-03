Kenneth A. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Kenneth A. Campbell, age 67, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on October 20, 1953 to Edward H. and Margaret (Humphries) Campbell.

Ken is survived by his wife, Deborah (Danko) Campbell of Youngstown, Ohio; sons, Kory Allen Campbell, Sr. of Florida and Kyle Anthony Campbell, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Kory Allen Campbell, Jr. and Jackson Jordan Campbell, both of Florida, Kyle Anthony Campbell, Jr. and Kayden Joseph Campbell, both of Tennessee and Kyree Anthony Campbell of Austintown, Ohio; siblings, Roy “Mike” (Martha) Campbell of North Jackson and Deborah LaPointe of Texas, as well as nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth A. Campbell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.