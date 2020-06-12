Kennet David Young, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On June 9, 2020, Kenneth D. Young, Jr., age 59, a lifetime resident of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital due to complications of surgery.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on September 18, 1960 to Kenneth D., Sr. and Dorothy L. (Frantz) Young.

Kenny married the love of his life, Laura J. (Allen) Young on December 19, 1992 and shared 27 beautiful years making a happy home.

After graduating from Newton Falls High School, Kenny went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets post 112 and spent his career employed as a supervisor for both the Newton Falls and Hiram, Ohio public water/ wastewater departments.

Kenny was highly creative and had a passion for many things. If he set his mind on accomplishing something, he succeeded and he did it with excellence and integrity. He was self-taught on the guitar which he enjoyed playing. He loved all animals especially his precious fur babies, Lucy and Abby. His sense of humor and ability to make others laugh was one of his greatest gifts that his family and lifelong friends will cherish. All who were honored to know Kenny were truly blessed. Kenny and Laura enjoyed many great years of traveling. His heart was full of love for his entire family and he treasured spending any amount of time with them.

Kenny’s cherished memory will be carried on by his beloved wife, Laura J. Young of Newton Falls; parents, Kenneth D. and Dorothy L. Young of Newton Falls; sisters, Rhonda (Lee) Willard of Beloit and Connie J. Young-Clonch (Rick Scott) of Lordstown and 11 nieces and nephews, who looked up to him and who he adored.

As per Kenny’s request there will be no public services and a cremation will take place.

Donations in Kenny’s memory may be made to the Lions Club www.lcif.org/donate Eyesight Division

