YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Jean Crowe, 47, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 21, 1974, to Robert W. Henry and Aileen J. (Gardner) Benzenhoefer.

She is survived by her children, Candice (Harry Wynn, Jr.) Desimone of Hubbard, Ohio, Kali Desimone of Akron, Ohio, Arriana Crowe of Vermont and Austin Crowe of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Aubree, Anthony, Savana, Harry III, KiLa and NaJe; mother, Aileen J. Benzenhoefer and sister, Andrea Benzenhoefer, both of Poland, Ohio; companion, Patrick Braun of New Springfield, Ohio and former spouse, Jeffrey Crowe of Vermont.

Kelly was preceded in death by her aunt, Linda Pierce.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

