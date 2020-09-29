Keith “Randy” Sharp, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Keith “Randy” Sharp, passed away in Briarfield Manor.

He was born in Youngstown, Oh on November 24, 1955 to Charles Emerson and Norma Jean Sharp.

Randy was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, member of the Lake Milton Boat Club and the Austintown Community Church where he was passionate about the church’s yearly Thanksgiving Basket Give-A-Way. He and Janet were there from the beginning on the Stater Team.

Randy is survived by his beloved wife, Janet P. (Fotiuk) Sharp of Austintown; daughters, Casey Sharp of Florida, Sierra Sharp of Austintown; siblings, Timothy (Linda) Sharp of Girard, Cindy (Jeff) Meese of Austintown; mother-in-law, Helen Fotiuk of Austintown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Liz (Glen) Pyatt of Austintown, Betty (Dean) Kampan of Hudson, Ohio, Roger (Robin) Fotiuk, Chrissy Fotiuk all of Austintown; nieces, nephews and his k-9 buddies, Riley and Bentley.

Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service, celebrating Randy’s life, at 10 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Niles Canfield Rd., Austintown, OH 44515

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

