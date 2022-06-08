CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Alan Prevost, 68, of Canfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on April 28, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Ernest Prevost and Janet (Jones) Rafalowski.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Angela) of Canfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Marques of Lauren, South Carolina and Xavier, Bryson and Kassie, of Canfield, Ohio; great-granddaughter of Rylee Rose of Laurens, South Carolina; siblings, Bud of Michigan, Alicia of Florida and Ronda of Michigan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen; and sisters, Val and Leslie.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

