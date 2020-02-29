Kayla Ann Smith, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Friday, February 28, 2020, Kayla Ann Smith, age 36, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed into the loving and peaceful embrace of the Lord.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1986.

Kayla is survived by many loving family members, including her children.

