Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Kayla Ann Smith, West Middlesex, PA

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

February 28, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Friday, February 28, 2020, Kayla Ann Smith, age 36, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed into the loving and peaceful embrace of the Lord. 

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1986.

Kayla is survived by many loving family members, including her children.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. 

Share memories and condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com

To send flowers to Kayla’s family, please visit our floral section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com