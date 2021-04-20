Kathy Mae Cantwell-Emery, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Kathy Mae Cantwell-Emery peacefully passed away at home with family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 16, 1970 to Kenneth and Nelsie (Kinder) Cantwell.

Kathy was a graduate of Struthers High School.

She loved life, joking, and having fun with everything she did. Everyone who knew her would agree that she was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Kathy’s memory will be cherished by her sons, Alex Cantwell and Braiden Emery; her daughter, Jennifer Newsome; her adored grandchildren, Jaxcyn and Declan; her siblings, Rosa (George) Sheets and K.P. (Tiffiny) Cantwell and their daughters, Leah and Ella and her niece, Terri Schneider and her children, Kathryn, Logan and Joe.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by Robin Kinder, Kenneth J. and Tommy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

