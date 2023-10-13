EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Kathy Louise Howell, 74 of East Palestine, Ohio, is saddened to announce her passing on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on May 5, 1949, to George Mathew, Sr. and Lois Amelia (Smith) McGinness.

Kathy worked as a daycare provider.

Kathy will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Toni and (David) Norman of Niles and Amy Ward of East Palestine; grandchildren, Derek Norman, Mathew (Ashley Lockard) Howell, Andrew Ward and Holden Ward; great-grandsons, Liam and Wyatt and siblings, William Barr and Larry Barr, both of Florida, Scott Barr of Maryland; Brenda Barr, Maryland and Lois Batten of North Carolina.

Besides her parent’s, Kathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Perry; son, Steven Howell; brother-in-law, George McGinness, Jr. and siblings, Robert Bar,r Jr. and Mary Lynn Levi.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

