CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Buck of Canfield, was born on July 20, 1963, in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio at the age of 59.

Kathy was a 1981 graduate of Ray-Pec High School in Peculiar, Missouri and worked as an occupation accountant for PI&I for eight years.

Kathy’s first marriage produced two children, Ashley (Trevor) Ramhoff of Struthers, Ohio and Danielle (Ryan) Purdum of Wooster, Ohio, both of whom she loved and took immense pride in calling her daughters. Later, Kathy and the girls moved to Ohio where she married Gary Fleckenstein of Canfield, Ohio who also survives her.

Kathy also leaves behind siblings, Norma (Larry) Julian of Crane, Missouri, Steve (Nancy) Lorenzen of Dallas, Texas and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ellen (Adams) Veach; brothers, Jim Veach and Randy Veach and her grandparents.

Kathy was a very down to earth, hardworking woman. She had a powerful presence, and she could read people with one look! Kathy was also an avid Chiefs fan and loved the “casino.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathy Dian (Veach) Buck, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.