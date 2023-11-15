FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Frances Sadowski went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Greystone Country Estates in Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

She was born March 23, 1943 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Bernard and Cecelia (Kuhns) Sadowski.

Kathryn was a 1961 graduate of Indiana Joint High School. She attended Cambria-Rowe Business College and graduated with a Business Administration degree in 1996.

She was employed as a customer service representative for a major window manufacturer.

Kathryn loved to paint and work on her ceramics and enjoyed watching her favorite soap opera, The Young and the Restless. She was also a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan; she never missed a chance to watch her favorite team but what she cherished most in life was being a mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. Spending time with her only granddaughter, Madyson, brought love, happiness and joy into her life. Kathryn lavished love, had adoring words for and gave the best hugs to her family. She will be missed more than words can say.

Kathryn leaves behind her daughter, Heather J. (Christopher) Uphold and granddaughter, Madyson Uphold, of Beaver, Pennsylvania; sister, Rosalie (the late John) Gombita of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, John (Kimberly) Gombita of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Gary (Cheryl) Gombita of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ronald (Christina) Gombita of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lisa Gombita of Moon, Pennsylvania and Jeff (Sheila) Gombita of Washington, Pennsylvania. She will also be dearly missed by her best friend since elementary school, Beverly Butterworth and her family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Frances Sadowski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.