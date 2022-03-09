YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 7, 2022, Kathleen “Kathy” Ruth (Vlkojan) Treese, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. God’s mercy granted her eternal peace and joy. She was just 60 years old.

Kathy was born to the late Anthony (Casey) and Eugenia (Jean) Spollar on November 20, 1961 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1979.

Kathy spent the remainder of her life being a devoted homemaker, dog lover and a follower of Jesus Christ. She had an amazing bubbly personality and a contagious sense of humor. She passed her love of cooking and baking onto her two daughters who were the light of her life. Kathy also loved fellowshipping with her friends and family whom she loved so much. She left a lasting impact on the lives that she touched and her kind spirit will be missed by many.

Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Angela Cossell and Krista Vlkojan Grove, both of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; sons-in-law, Michael Cossell and Adam Grove; beloved grandsons, Ben Cossell and Cutler Grove; sister, Cheryl (Bill) Rouse of Grindstone, Pennsylvania; nephew, Billy Rouse and numerous other nieces, nephews, beloved family members and dear friends who cared about Kathy deeply. And we cannot forget her loving (and ornery) puppy, Gracie.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Treese II of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Anthony Spollar and niece, Jeana Lynn Rouse.

Kathy’s family asks for prayers for peace, comfort, and mercy. Loved ones wishing to honor Kathy are invited to make a donation in her name to the Jeana Lynn Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donation checks may be made out to and mailed to The Pittsburgh Foundation with a note that they are for the Jeana Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. The foundation address is Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26

Friends will be received at Skirpan Funeral Home, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401 on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 12 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, when Pastor Jason Lamer will officiate the funeral service.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

