YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 8, 2023, Kathleen Mary Thomas, age 73, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on February 6, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert McCullough and Elizabeth (Denko) Shearer.

In her youth, Kathleen attended Princeton Junior High where she met her life-long best friend Ruth “Cookie” Adams of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. Following her graduation from South High School, Kathleen attended Youngstown State University where she studied Business Management.

Kathleen was someone who lived life to the fullest and made every moment count. She enjoyed the simple things in life like chatting and spending with her dear friends, Cookie Adams, Thelma Hunt and Joyce Pace. She was also a devoted mother who dedicated her life to raising her two daughters that she dearly loved. Family meant everything to Kathleen. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her daughters and grandsons, who were the light of her life.

She is survived by her daughters, Summer Thomas (boyfriend, Paul Majirsky) of Youngstown, Ohio and Amber (Matthew) Cressinger of Sunbury, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Bryon Smith and Dalton Cressinger and sisters-in-law, Jean Anne Gove of Poland, Ohio and Constance “Connie” McCullough of Salem, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was also preceded in death by her stepfather, George Shearer.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

