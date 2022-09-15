AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann (DeVito) Goterba of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 9, 2022 at The Hospice of The Valley, Poland, Ohio, after a short period of declining health,



Kathleen (who often went by Kathy) was born in Youngstown, Ohio June 10, 1944.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph DeVito and Kathryn (Bahny) DeVito, as well as her brothers, Michael DeVito and Richard DeVito.

She was a graduate of Fitch High School and a lifelong resident of the area.

Kathy enjoyed all of the simple pleasures in life such as taking walks, shopping and trips to the casino. Although, there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family. She was a wonderful loving daughter, sister and aunt. She would do absolutely anything for her family. Her sweet, kind nature even followed her into the workplace where she cared for children. Kathy was always happiest near the little ones in the family.



Kathleen leaves behind her sister, Mary Grace (DeVito) Hoffman of Austintown and three generations of nieces and nephews, who she loved as if they were her own children. She lived a very happy and fulfilling life and will be missed dearly by many.



Romans 14:8. If we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.

