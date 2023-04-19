CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Glosser, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born January 4, 1950 in Alliance, Ohio to the late William and JoAnn (Gulling) Toussant.

Kathleen graduated from St. Edward Catholic High School.

Following high school, she married Edward Glosser and together they had four children, Heather Orin, Holly Harvey, Ryan Glosser and Heidi Glosser.

She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her loved ones.

Kathleen leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Heather (Matt) Orin of Minerva, Ohio, Holly (Ulysses) Harvey of Dayton, Ohio, Ryan (Melanie) Glosser of Lisbon, Ohio and Heidi Glosser of Mentor, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Jade (Casey Smith) Stack, Cameron (Brittany) Hitchcock, Cailyn Glosser, Josie Glosser, Kylie Glosser, Brooklyn Glosser and Reegan Orin; great-grandson, Benjamin Hunter Smith; siblings, Connie Toussant, Dana (Carol) Toussant, Timothy (Dottie) Toussant, Chris Toussant and Jackie Greene; brothers-in-law, Jay Glosser, Kyle Glosser and Albert Glosser and sisters-in-law, Avis Glosser and Rosario Glosser.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Larry Toussant.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

