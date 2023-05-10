WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine (Talley) Simpson, age 67 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness surrounded by her family and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Katherine was born March 30, 1956, to the late Henry Lee and Juanita (Sumler) Talley.

Katherine resided in Warren, Ohio all her life.

She retired from Operation Torch Light where she helped many young women and children. Known affectionately as “Sister Kathy”, she was often called on to use her beautiful voice to minister at church services and funerals.

Katherine accepted Christ at a young age. She and her sisters formed a singing group called The Talley Sisters where they cut a record and performed with such names as The Clark Sisters, James Cleveland and other local talent in the Jubilee Specials. Prior to her illness she enjoyed cooking for church events, graduation parties and family gatherings. Her greatest joy was spending time with family.

Katherine leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lionel Simpson; children, Tawana Trammell, Maurice Simpson, Elliott Simpson and Ebone Talley; brother, Richard Talley, Sr.; sister Lynette Talley; a host of grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves a host of Godchildren.

Katherine was met in Heaven by her parents; brother, Mack Talley and sisters, Henrietta Walters, Jeanette Coffee and Ozie Cisse.

A memorial service will be held at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44481 on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor Alton Merell will preside. Please send any floral arrangements to the church.

