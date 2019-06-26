Katherine “Kat” (Tomko) Jones Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Katherine “Kat” (Tomko) Jones, age 41, of Hubbard passed away as a result of a senseless tragedy.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 5, 1978, to Robert Louis and Janine Louise (Wolfgang) Jones.

Besides her parents of Hubbard, Kat is survived by her children, Madison Tomko, Robert Daniel Tomko, both of Struthers and Evan Shrock of Canfield; siblings, Robert Jones of Georgia, Richard (Deanna) Jones of Vienna, Kelly (Jones) Wills of Austintown; niece, Taylor; nephews, Isaiah, Brady; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, all who loved her.

Kat was preceded in death by her brother, David Jones and grandparents, William and Virginia Wolfgang, David and Margaret Jones.

Kat was a graduate of Hubbard High School.

She enjoyed four-wheeling, horses, bonfires, anything outdoors but most of all she loved her children and mothers more than anything.

Kat’s family will observe private family time with her.

A public memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Victory Christian Center, 5000 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 27 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.