YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, March 6, 2023, Katherine Ann Sakalosh, age 38 of Youngstown passed away.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 2, 1984, to John Charles Sakalosh of Austintown and Pearl Mae (Hoover) Sakalosh of Struthers.

Kathy was a 2002 graduate of Struthers High School and because of her passion for cooking, she went on to attended the Pittsburgh Institute for Culinary Arts.

She enjoyed exploring new things and listening to music. Kathy was a “free spirit” who loved to joke and laugh.

Besides her parents, Kathy is survived by her wonderful children, Jason A Webb, Jr. and Lacey L Webb, both of Struthers, Autumn S. Webb of Youngstown and Deven M. Thomas of Struthers; siblings, James E. (Nicholle) Passcarella of Youngstown, Holly L. (Jonathan) Shabella of Campbell, Lori B. (Tyzell) Sakalosh and Christine M. Sakalosh, all of Struthers and John C. Sakalosh, Jr. of Austintown; uncles, Carl (Carla) Hoover and Michael (Judy) Hoover; aunt, Sarah (Lloyd) Sponaugle; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She will be missed by all who loves her.

Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Llyod and Audrey Hoover, John Sakalosh, Mary and William Johannes and Rosemary Schilling-Vaughan; nephew, Bryan James (Pascarella) Shabella and uncle, Robert Wilson.

A private memorial for family and dear friends will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 please contact the family to attend.

If I should go before the rest of you

Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone

Nor when I’m gone speak in a Sunday voice

But be the usual selves that I have known

Weep if you must

Parting is Hell

But life goes on

So, sing as well.

-Joyce Grendel-

