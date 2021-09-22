Karen Louise King, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 17, 2021, Karen Elizabeth King, age 69, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Buffalo, New York, on November 12, 1951, to Francis and Angeline (Wolinski) Galeza.

Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” King, of Canfield, Ohio, whom she married on September 19, 1992; siblings, Paul (Janet) Galeza of Lancaster, New York and Kim Flickinger of Poland, Ohio; nephew, Ian (Shaheen) Flickinger of New York and her beloved four-legged buddy, Westie Kaden.

In 1969, she graduated from Villa Maria High School in Buffalo. Karen went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Fredonia State, New York and later taught at St. Bernard’s Elementary School in Buffalo. After that, she relocated to Ohio and worked in the retail industry as an assistant buyer. Over the years, she held positions with Strouss’, JCPenney, Value City and Home Depot. More recently and until her illness this year, Karen had her most fulfilling job, working with young children as a “Champion” with the United Way. She helped particularly with the food delivery and after-school care programs. Her husband, Bob, volunteered alongside her since they both enjoyed helping the younger children.

Karen traveled extensively, visiting places such as Spain, Aruba and Caracas. She enjoyed beaches, her dog, Kaden, of course, NASCAR, Penn State games and making silly bets with her brother, Paul, over Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh football games. Karen was an Honorary Amazon Funder and probably funded half of Mr. Bezos’ recent rocket trip but besides being a great partner and wife to Bob, she had other important duties. She was responsible for being the wake-up service for her sister, Kim, making telephone calls to her brother, Paul, keeping him alert on his long drives and being the official family cheesecake maker.

Karen’s final act of kindness was being an organ donor through Lifebanc Ohio.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be held at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515, on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 25 starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Austintown.

